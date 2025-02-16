Two killed in small plane crash in Brazil
Two people have died in a small plane crash in the southeastern Brazilian state of São Paulo, Azernews reports, citing G1 TV channel.
The incident occurred in the city of Cuadra, shortly after the plane took off. It crashed into a reed field, resulting in the deaths of a 77-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman on board.
The plane was registered with the local civil aviation service, had passed the necessary inspections, and was in good condition.
The causes of the accident will be determined following an investigation.
