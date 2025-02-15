Iran condemns U.S. treatment of migrants, vows support for expelled citizens

15 February 2025 19:05 (UTC+04:00)

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, has strongly criticized the U.S. government for its treatment of migrants, including Iranian citizens, calling it a violation of international human rights norms, Azernews reports.

In a statement posted on the Iranian MFA's official X account, Baghaei denounced what he described as "harsh and inhumane" treatment of Iranian nationals. He reaffirmed that Iran's Foreign Ministry will take all necessary measures to protect the rights of its citizens.

Baghaei also noted that Iranian diplomatic and consular missions, including the Iranian Interests Section in Washington, D.C., and offices in South America, have been instructed to assist Iranian nationals affected by U.S. deportations. He reiterated that Iran remains the homeland of all Iranians, assuring that they are free to return without restrictions.

"The Foreign Ministry stands ready to facilitate this process and assist in resolving any issues in this regard," the statement read.

Meanwhile, tensions between Iran and the U.S. have escalated following new executive orders by U.S. President Donald Trump, which have led to mass deportations of migrants. Trump’s administration has also intensified its "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran, further straining relations between the two countries.