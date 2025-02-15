Türkiye neutralizes seven PKK militants in northern Iraq amid ongoing anti-terror operations

15 February 2025 15:09 (UTC+04:00)

The Turkish Armed Forces have eliminated seven militants of the PKK terrorist group in northern Iraq as part of ongoing counterterrorism efforts, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense announced, Azernews reports.

According to the ministry, four PKK militants were killed in an air operation in the Qandil region on February 12, while three others were neutralized in the Metina region on February 14. The statement emphasized that Türkiye will continue its preventive and destructive operations against terrorist threats.

Türkiye has long targeted PKK strongholds in northern Iraq, particularly in Qandil, Metina, and Gara, as part of its cross-border operations. Ankara considers the PKK a major security threat, citing its decades-long insurgency and attacks against Turkish forces.