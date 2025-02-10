China begin to impose duties on imported products from United States

10 February 2025 22:28 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

China's decision to impose additional duties on some goods imported from the United States officially came into effect today, Azernews reports.

The Chinese government has published a list of goods that will be subject to these new tariffs. Specifically, China will impose a 15% additional duty on coal and liquefied natural gas imported from the U.S., and a 10% duty on crude oil, agricultural machinery, large cars, and pickup trucks.

This move is a direct response to the U.S. decision during the Donald Trump administration to impose a 10% additional tariff on products imported from China. However, China has not limited its actions to just imposing tariffs. Since February 4, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce and the General Administration of Customs have begun implementing restrictions on exports of rare metals, including tungsten, tellurium, bismuth, molybdenum, and indium—critical materials used in various industries, including electronics and renewable energy.

Moreover, Beijing has added American companies PVH Group and Illumina to a list of unreliable entities for allegedly disrupting the normal functioning of the market by suspending regular transactions with Chinese firms and taking discriminatory actions against Chinese businesses. Additionally, China has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) in response to the U.S. decision on tariffs. The State Administration for Market Regulation has also launched an investigation into Google, suspecting violations of antitrust laws.

Some experts suggest that these mutual tariff impositions signal the beginning of a new "trade war" between the two countries. Donald Trump’s presidency is remembered for its hardline stance on China, which led to significant tensions between the U.S. and China, particularly in economic and trade relations. It is no coincidence that during this period, Sino-American relations hit their lowest point in recent decades.

The current escalation is viewed as a continuation of the trade conflicts that began during Trump's tenure, with both nations seemingly locked in a tit-for-tat cycle of tariffs, restrictions, and regulatory actions. These tensions could have far-reaching implications, not only for bilateral relations but also for global trade, especially in industries dependent on materials like rare earth metals and high-tech components.

The rising trade friction underscores the shifting dynamics of global economic power, as both countries strive for dominance in key sectors such as technology, energy, and manufacturing. With new leadership in both Washington and Beijing, it remains to be seen whether these tensions will intensify or give way to efforts at negotiation and cooperation.