Great Uzbek poet Alisher Navai commemorated in Baku [PHOTOS]

9 February 2025 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

On the occasion of the 584th anniversary of the birth of the great Uzbek poet Alisher Navai, the monument to the outstanding master of words in Baku was visited.

Azernews reports via Azertg with reference to ANAS that, wreaths and flowers were laid in front of the monument to the writer.

President of ANAS, Academician Isa Habibbeyli, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan Bahrom Ashrafkhanov, Member of the Milli Majlis, Head of the Working Group on Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Interparliamentary Relations Eldar Ibrahimov, Member of the Milli Majlis, Member of the Milli Majlis, Member of the Working Group on Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Interparliamentary Relations Gunay Efendiyeva spoke in detail about the life and work of the great orator Alisher Navai.

It was noted that Azerbaijan is considered the second homeland of Alisher Navai. Our Navai scholars have conducted extensive research in our country on the work of the outstanding writer, and his works have been published. Our people have read the work of the great master of words with love.

The speeches emphasized the successful development of Azerbaijan-Uzbek relations in all areas, including science, and highlighted the significant contributions made to the Turkic world as a result of the relations between the two brotherly peoples.

The visit was attended by representatives of the scientific and literary community of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, including Turkologists from the Nizami Ganjavi Institute of Literature of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan.

Alisher Navoi was born on February 9, 1441 in the city of Herat. His poems were read with pleasure throughout the Turkic world, both at the time they were written and later, and famous Turkish poets considered him an example and wrote praises. Alisher Navoi occupies a unique and important place in all the literary histories spread in our time with his science, art, Turkism and influences.