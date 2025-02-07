Luka Modric intends to extend his contract with Real Madrid for another season

7 February 2025 22:26 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Croatian footballer Luka Modrić intends to extend his contract with Real Madrid for another season, Azernews reports.

The 39-year-old midfielder plans to participate in the 2026 World Cup.

It should be noted that Modrić's current contract with the club expires on June 30. The player, who has been with Real Madrid since 2012, has scored 42 goals and provided 92 assists in 569 matches.

Modrić's decision to extend his stay at Real Madrid comes as no surprise, considering his exceptional performances over the years. Despite being 39, Modrić continues to be a key figure in both Real Madrid’s midfield and the Croatian national team. His remarkable longevity and consistency are a testament to his elite fitness level and technical ability, which has earned him recognition as one of the best midfielders of his generation.

With his leadership and experience, Modrić will be an important player for Croatia in the 2026 World Cup, where he hopes to help his national team compete at the highest level once again. His extension at Real Madrid also underlines the club's trust in his abilities and the vital role he still plays within the team, even as new, younger talents continue to emerge.