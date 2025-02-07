Australia sends shipment of LNG to Europe for the first time since 2022
By Alimat Aliyeva
Australia has reportedly sent a shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe for the first time since 2022, Azernews reports.
The Elisa Ardea vessel recently docked at the Wheatstone LNG plant in Australia. From there, it is expected to proceed to the French port of Dunkirk. These sea shipments are critical for Europe as they help replace the "loss of Russian pipeline fuel."
According to available data, the last time Europe received LNG from Australia was in November 2022. Throughout last year, all LNG shipments from Australia were directed to Asian countries.
This shift in LNG exports to Europe is significant given the ongoing energy crisis exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and Europe's efforts to diversify energy sources away from Russian supply. Australia’s LNG exports play a key role in stabilizing the European market, which is facing supply challenges.
Moreover, as Europe continues to prioritize energy security, this marks a growing trend of diversification in its energy mix, seeking not only alternative suppliers but also increased reliance on renewable energy sources. The timing of this shipment is particularly crucial as Europe braces for another potentially challenging winter season. Australia's increased involvement in meeting Europe's energy needs highlights the growing importance of global energy trade routes and the interconnectedness of the world’s energy markets.
