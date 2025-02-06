Ministry reports increase in cargo received at Turkish ports

6 February 2025 22:55 (UTC+04:00)

In the period from January to December 2024, Turkiye's ports received 399 million tons of cargo, Azernews reports, citing Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

During this period, cargo received at domestic ports by ships under the Turkish flag amounted to 30 million 59 thousand 943 tons.

"Cargo transportation to Turkish ports by ships under foreign flags was 369 million tons," the ministry reported.

According to the ministry, in December 2024, Turkish ports received 36 million tons of cargo.

"Cargo received by ships under the Turkish flag amounted to 3 million tons. Cargo transportation to Turkish ports by ships under foreign flags was 33 million tons," the report noted.

The report also mentioned that from January to December 2024, 70 million tons of transit cargo were transported from Turkish ports.

Additionally, in December 2024, 6 million tons of transit cargo were transported from Turkish ports.

It was also noted that in the period from January to December 2024, Turkish ports received 61 thousand ships.

"During this period, 40 thousand ships under foreign flags and 21 thousand ships under the Turkish flag were received by Turkish ports," the ministry stated.

In December 2024, Turkish ports received 4 thousand 505 ships.

According to the data, during this period, 3 thousand ships under foreign flags and 1 thousand ships under the Turkish flag were received at Turkish ports.