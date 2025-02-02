EU foreign policy chief says defence spending must rise

2 February 2025 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

The European Union's member states need to increase defence spending to keep pace with the threats facing the continent, its foreign policy chief has warned, Azernews reports via BBC.

Kaja Kallas, who served as prime minister of Estonia until July 2024, said "every euro spent on school, healthcare and welfare [was] vulnerable" if the bloc didn't maintain strong defences.

US President Donald Trump was right to criticise Europe's spending, which sits at an average of 1.9%, she added.

She also pointed to Russia spending 9% of its gross domestic product (GDP) on defence and said Europe's expenditure was "clearly not enough" in light of the war in Ukraine.

"To prevent the war, we need to spend more, that is clear," she told the BBC World Service's Weekend programme.

Kallas said member states also needed to work together to "pressure" Russia economically, and hinted at a new sanctions package next month to mark three years of the war in Ukraine.

The EU needs to be "creative" in terms of limiting Russia's "ability to wage this war", she said, adding that pressuring Russian President Vladimir Putin "is the way to end this war because Putin is the one who started it".

Before taking up the EU post last December, Kallas repeatedly called for higher levels of defence spending while she was serving as Estonia's first female prime minister.

In February 2024, she said she wanted Nato countries to increase defence spending to 3% of their GDP.