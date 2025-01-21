World's first marathon of humans and humanoid robots held in China

21 January 2025 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

China has announced plans to host the world’s first race where humans will compete alongside humanoid robots, Azernews reports.

The marathon is scheduled for April and will take place in Beijing’s Daxing district.

According to reports, humanoid robots developed by companies from around the world will participate in the race alongside 12,000 human runners.

This event is part of China’s extensive program to advance artificial intelligence and robotics. It also aims to strengthen the country’s position in the global technological race with the United States, while addressing challenges such as an aging population and a declining birth rate.

Robots from more than 20 companies will participate in the race. Organizers have invited research institutes, robotics clubs, and universities from around the globe to join. The key requirement for developers is that the robots must resemble humans as closely as possible. They should also be equipped with a mechanical structure that enables them to walk or run on two legs (excluding the use of wheels). The humanoids must be between 0.5 and 2 meters tall. Both remotely controlled and fully autonomous robots are allowed to participate, and battery replacements will be permitted during the race.

The race will cover a distance of 21 kilometers, and the top three finishers will receive prizes.

“This unique event, organized by the Beijing Economic and Technological Development District, is expected to attract companies, research institutes, robotics clubs, and universities from around the world, all showcasing their advanced robotic technologies,” the publication states.

This groundbreaking event is not only a celebration of technological innovation but also an exciting step towards integrating robotics into everyday life. The competition will offer a platform to showcase the potential of humanoid robots in real-world applications, which could have significant implications for industries such as healthcare, logistics, and eldercare, as robots take on more roles in an aging society.