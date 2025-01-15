TikTok prepares to cease operations in the United States

15 January 2025 18:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The management of the TikTok social network is preparing to halt the operation of its mobile application in the United States on January 19, Azernews reports.

This information was reported by the information portal, citing its sources. According to the report, the suspension of the app’s operations can only be prevented if the Supreme Court intervenes.

It’s important to note that under a law passed in 2024, the Chinese company ByteDance was required to either sell the social network or cease its operations in the United States by January 19.

In late December, US President-elect Donald Trump called on judges to suspend the provisions of the law regarding social networks. He stated that he has a "warm" view of the platform due to its role in mobilizing young voters who contributed to his victory in the November 2024 presidential elections. In contrast, back in 2020, it was Donald Trump who made the first attempt to force ByteDance to sell TikTok in the United States, citing national security concerns.

Interestingly, TikTok’s fate in the US has become a key issue in the ongoing debate about Chinese technology companies and data privacy. While some argue that TikTok poses a risk to national security, others emphasize its role as a major platform for political engagement and entertainment, especially among younger generations. The growing influence of TikTok in US politics, entertainment, and culture may be one of the factors keeping it in the spotlight.