Swedish artist's Red House go to moon

9 January 2025 20:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Swedish artist Mikael Genberg is preparing to realize his dream, which he has been working on for 25 years: a red house with white trim will be installed on the moon, Azernews reports.

The project will become a reality thanks to the Japanese space company Ispace and the support of the public. Swedish astronaut Christer Fuglesang is also among the 70 co-owners of The Moonhouse company, which is involved in this project.

Initially, the house was supposed to be large enough for a person to stay in it. But Ispace's condition was that the weight of the structure should not exceed 100 grams: now its dimensions are only 11 cm wide and 8 cm high. The house is painted with a special ceramic paint that meets the strict requirements of space travel.

Genberg sees deep symbolism in this project. The red house is associated with comfort and safety.

"The moon is not a place where anyone really wants to be. It's a dead, empty place where there are no colors. The house becomes a work of art only with the Moon," says Genberg.

The launch of the mission is scheduled for the period from January 15 to January 20, 2025.