Türkiye targets being investment base of Europe

The General Director of Industry of the Ministry of Industry and Technology, Ilker Murat Ar, emphasised the importance of battery technologies that increase the reliability of energy systems and provide access to clean energy at the Battery Technologies Summit organised by the Battery Battery Manufacturers and Suppliers Association (PİLDER) in the Informatics Valley. Murat Ar, who stated that they aim to become a regional production and investment base in battery technologies by building a capacity of 80 gigawatt-hours by 2030, drew attention to the fact that a new competitive area is being built in the industry based on durability and recycling applications with battery technology.

"Lithium-ion batteries are the most widely used technology in battery technologies that are constantly undergoing new developments," said Ilker Murat Ar, General Manager of Industry at the Ministry of Industry and Technology, adding, "However, R&D studies on new generation battery technologies continue unabated. From this perspective, solid-state batteries, alternative technologies such as lithium-sulfur and sodium-ion, and metal-air batteries will be critical technologies that will determine the direction of the industry in the coming years. "

Ar emphasised that another development area in the battery technologies journey is the development of sustainable raw material supply and recycling processes, and said that smart battery management systems and new software solutions that will increase energy efficiency are also areas of opportunity.

Ar, who drew attention to the fact that Turkey has a very important investment potential for battery and energy storage systems with its strength in the automotive and automotive sub-industry, its leadership in the electric vehicle market and the importance it attaches to renewable energy technologies, noted the following:

Our goal is to become a regional production and investment base

"As the Ministry of Industry and Technology, the basis of the roadmap we follow for battery technologies, which we believe to be an element of sustainable and competitive growth, is to encourage domestic battery production, to strengthen the strategic supply chain by procuring critical minerals from domestic sources, and to support R&D studies. In this context, within the scope of the Technology-Focused Industrial Move and HIT-30 programmes that we recently announced , we aim to become a regional production and investment base by building a capacity of 80 gigawatt-hours by 2030 with the support and incentives we will provide to the focus areas that we believe will bring our country to the forefront, including battery technologies and components and energy storage systems.

'We will carry Turkey to the world league'

I would like to emphasise once again that as a ministry, we consider battery technologies as a strategic area that will lead Turkey's transformation in industry and technology. In this context, our main priority is to reduce our dependency on foreign countries by increasing our domestic production capacity and to support our innovation in this field with R&D activities, and our main goal is to carry our country to the world league in battery technologies by working together."

"We are rapidly advancing towards becoming Europe's battery production base"

PİLDER President Kadem Usta also said that battery technologies have become one of the critical parts of the world's sustainable energy transition.

Usta stated that significant developments have been made in the battery production ecosystem in Turkey and said, "There are currently 2 cell production facilities and nearly 100 lithium-ion battery production facilities of various scales actively operating in our country. This number will increase even more with 4 new cell production facilities exceeding the gigawatt-hour capacity in the investment phase. We anticipate that our country will exceed 80 gigawatt-hour battery production capacity by 2030. "

Pointing out that sustainability and environmentally friendly approaches are prioritised at every stage of battery technologies, Usta stated that Turkey has a wide battery ecosystem, from raw material production to recycling.

Emphasising that these technologies are of great importance in areas such as electric vehicles and energy storage systems, especially with the rapid growth of lithium-ion technology, Usta said, "Turkey is rapidly advancing towards becoming Europe's battery production base. The $1 billion imports made for lithium-ion batteries alone in 2023 have once again revealed the strategic importance of this area. "

What is the HIT-30 Programme?

The HIT-30 Programme is an investment programme that provides comprehensive support and incentives for special projects in high-priority technology areas and develops tailor-made solutions. The programme offers attractive opportunities and advantages to bring new high-tech and value-added investments to the country. With the HIT-30 Programme, a total of $30 billion in resources consisting of tax incentives and grant support will be transferred to high-tech investments. The programme will provide qualified support for investments in semiconductors, mobility, green energy, advanced manufacturing, healthy living, digital technologies, communications, space and over 30 other titles that will develop value chains in these areas.

Agreement signed for 4 major bases

The much-anticipated move from Turkey for battery technology, which is considered a "game changer" in energy and will particularly support the growth of the "renewable energy" sector, has arrived. Battery Battery Manufacturers and Suppliers Association (PİLDER) President Kadem Usta announced that agreements were signed for 4 large production bases planned to be established to increase battery capacity.

Emphasizing that the global volume of batteries produced in different types and capacities, from mobile phones to electric vehicles and energy storage systems, will grow significantly in the next 10 years, (PİLDER) President Kadem Usta explained that battery technologies have become a critical part of the sustainable energy transition and said , "We predict that our country will exceed 80 gigawatt-hour production capacity by 2030."

