Pakistan reports 4th Mpox case

1 September 2024 21:00 (UTC+04:00)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan has confirmed its third case of mpox, bringing the country's total to four, Azernews reports.

The latest case was detected in a passenger at Peshawar airport who had arrived from abroad, according to Dr. Irshad Ali Roghani, Director of Public Health for the province.

The patient was immediately transferred to a local hospital after exhibiting symptoms. This follows another recent case at the same airport, marking two mpox cases confirmed at Peshawar airport within a week. Both patients are currently receiving treatment.

Dr. Roghani emphasized that no locally transmitted cases of mpox have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so far.

Meanwhile, a suspected case of mpox was also identified at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport in Sindh province. Pakistan's Ministry of National Health Services stated that the mpox virus is under control, with ongoing screening of suspected cases across the country. Patients showing symptoms are being isolated to prevent local transmission.

Earlier this month, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the recent outbreak of the Clade 1b variant of the mpox virus as a public health emergency of international concern. Mpox, caused by the monkeypox virus, typically presents with flu-like symptoms and is usually mild but can be serious, especially for children, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems.