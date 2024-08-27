Leftists in France seeking ways to oust Macron from power
Deputies of the left-wing "The Rebellious Movement" party will submit a proposal to the National Assembly (the lower house of the parliament) to remove Emmanuel Macron from the post of president of the republic.
Communiqué de la France insoumise : censure, mobilisation, destitution !— Manuel Bompard (@mbompard) August 26, 2024
Le président de la République vient de prendre une décision d’une exceptionnelle gravité. Il ne reconnait pas le résultat du suffrage universel qui a placé le Nouveau Front Populaire en tête des suffrages.…
Azernews reports that the party's national coordinator, Manuel Bompard said this in a post on X.
Emmanuel Macron usurpe les pouvoirs qui sont les siens en refusant de reconnaître le résultat des élections.— Manuel Bompard (@mbompard) August 26, 2024
Nous continuons donc dans notre procédure de destitution par l’article 68. pic.twitter.com/fK1iVUx4ta
Politicians rely on Article 68 of the French Constitution. The party made this decision after Macron refused to appoint the candidate of the left-wing New Popular Front as prime minister.
Bompard also called on all left-wing supporters to march in protest against the president's decision.
---
