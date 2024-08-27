Leftists in France seeking ways to oust Macron from power

27 August 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Deputies of the left-wing "The Rebellious Movement" party will submit a proposal to the National Assembly (the lower house of the parliament) to remove Emmanuel Macron from the post of president of the republic.

Communiqué de la France insoumise : censure, mobilisation, destitution !



Le président de la République vient de prendre une décision d’une exceptionnelle gravité. Il ne reconnait pas le résultat du suffrage universel qui a placé le Nouveau Front Populaire en tête des suffrages.… — Manuel Bompard (@mbompard) August 26, 2024

Azernews reports that the party's national coordinator, Manuel Bompard said this in a post on X.

Emmanuel Macron usurpe les pouvoirs qui sont les siens en refusant de reconnaître le résultat des élections.



Nous continuons donc dans notre procédure de destitution par l’article 68. pic.twitter.com/fK1iVUx4ta — Manuel Bompard (@mbompard) August 26, 2024

Politicians rely on Article 68 of the French Constitution. The party made this decision after Macron refused to appoint the candidate of the left-wing New Popular Front as prime minister.

Bompard also called on all left-wing supporters to march in protest against the president's decision.

---

