By Alimat Aliyeva

North Korea has launched a fight against the music of the popular South Korean band BTS due to the alleged excessive enthusiasm for it among local youth. This opinion was expressed by South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won Sik in an interview with Reuters, Azernews reports.

Sik stated that North Korea is "trying its best to block the popularity of BTS, as there has been a craze among young people to imitate their dancing."

The statement was made in the context of the resumption of propaganda broadcasting by South Korea over loudspeakers on the border with North Korea. These actions have not been carried out since 2018 and were a response to the launch of balloons with garbage from the DPRK.

The minister suggested that broadcasting BTS music towards the DPRK is an effective form of psychological warfare that can become a catalyst for change in North Korean society.

BTS or Beyond The Scene is a South Korean band founded in 2013. He is recognized in different countries and has won international music competitions.

