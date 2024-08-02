Volume of exports of automotive products from Turkiye to Georgia named

2 August 2024 20:05 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

In January-June 2024, exports of automotive products from Turkiye to Georgia decreased by 17.8 percent compared to the same period last year and amounted to 71.9 million dollars, Azernews reports.

"In June of this year, Turkiye exported $9.5 million worth of automotive products to Georgia, which is 17.3 percent less than in June last year," the ministry said in a statement.

It should be noted that in January-June 2024, exports of Turkish automotive industry products increased by 2.3 percent compared to the same period last year and amounted to $ 17 billion.

"In June of this year, Turkiye exported $2.6 billion worth of automotive products, which is 12.4 percent less than in June last year," the ministry said in a statement.

It was noted that over the past 12 months (June 2023-June 2024), Turkiye exported $35.4 billion worth of automotive products.

---

