Kazakhstan to take 156 Caspian seals for scientific research

29 July 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Government of Kazakhstan has approved the seizure of 156 individuals of Caspian seals for scientific research, Azernews reports.

The aim of the study is to tag animals for further study of this rare endangered species. After the completion of scientific work, all seized individuals will be returned to their natural habitat.

Currently, scientific organizations are issuing the necessary permits to start research. This project is part of a broader initiative to study and conserve rare species of fish and other aquatic animals in the region.

