Microsoft release tool to restore computers after a global outage

Microsoft has released the official Recovery Tool to eliminate the consequences of a global PC crash update, Azernews reports.

The new recovery tool is designed to significantly simplify and speed up the process of fixing the problem.

Before it appeared, there was only a step-by-step guide that required manual intervention, which could take a long time, especially in organizations with hundreds or thousands of affected devices.

To use the Recovery Tool, the company provided detailed instructions and a list of necessary conditions. Among them are the presence of at least 8 GB of free space on the affected computer, administrator rights, a BitLocker recovery key (for computers with encryption) and a bootable USB drive with a capacity of at least 1 GB.

Recall that the crash occurred last Thursday when the CrowdStrike update was automatically installed on the devices. The problem is that CrowdStrike, as a provider of security solutions, operates at the core level of the operating system. An error at this level caused computers to stop booting, giving out the so-called "blue screen of death" (BSoD).

Microsoft estimates that more than 8.5 million Windows computers were affected by the problematic update. Although this represents less than 1% of all Windows computers in the world, the failure has had a significant impact on thousands of organizations and critical infrastructure.

Microsoft promptly responded to the situation by sending specialists to assist customers. The company has also partnered with CrowdStrike, Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Web Services to find the most effective ways to fix affected computers faster.

