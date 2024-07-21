Finland conducts military exercises near Russian border

21 July 2024 20:08 (UTC+04:00)

The Finnish Ground Forces together with the Border Guard conduct exercises in the border regions with Russia.

Azernews reports, citing foreign media that this was stated in the press release of the headquarters of the Finnish Ground Forces.

About 1,700 people and about 300 pieces of equipment are participating in the "South 2/24" exercise.

Due to the exercises, the highway to the Vaalimaa checkpoint will be closed until early August.

The Vaalimaa crossing point, closest to St. Petersburg, was opened in 1958 as the first border crossing point between Finland and the Soviet Union. It is one of the busiest land border crossing points in the European Union. By the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Finland, from the end of November 2023, all road crossing points on the border with Russia were closed until further notice.

