Turkish Airlines postpones several flights

19 July 2024 18:19 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish Airlines (THY) has cancelled many flights due to communication problems around the world.

Citing the release by the company, Azernews reports that Turkish Airlines is trying to reduce the congestion in its system in order to support the solution of the software problem that affects many companies in various sectors around the world.

"In order to prevent possible problems with flights, some trips carried out by THY are postponed. Measures are being taken for the gradual normalisation of flights," THY said.

It was reported that passengers whose flights were cancelled by the company can make changes through the mobile application.

---

