Uzbekistan-US trade surges to $386.2 million in early 2024

In the first five months of 2024, trade between Uzbekistan and the US surged to $386.2 million, marking a 50.1% increase compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports citing Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency.

The US ranked ninth among Uzbekistan's top trading partners. Uzbekistan's exports to the US totaled $110.2 million, up 53.2% from January to May 2023. Meanwhile, imports from the US reached $276 million, a 48.9% increase year-on-year.

Overall, Uzbekistan's total foreign trade turnover reached $26.7 billion in the first five months of 2024, showing a 3% growth from the previous year's $25.9 billion. Exports amounted to $10.8 billion, while imports totaled $15.9 billion during this period.

