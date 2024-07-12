Japan said that balance of power between China and Taiwan is leaning towards Beijing

12 July 2024 18:57 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Japanese Ministry of Defense believes that the balance of military forces between mainland China and Taiwan is "rapidly shifting" towards Beijing, Azernews reports.

"The balance of military forces between China and Taiwan as a whole is rapidly shifting towards China," the report says, officially approved at a meeting of the country's government. At the same time, the Japanese defense Ministry emphasizes that Taiwan continues to strengthen its own defense capability against the background of Russia's war against Ukraine. China, according to the Japanese military, continues to defiantly increase military activity around Taiwan.

The Japanese Defense Ministry also believes that the international community's concern about the situation in the Taiwan Strait is "rapidly increasing." Regarding the PRC, the report, as a year earlier, retained an assessment describing China as the "most serious strategic challenge" for the Japanese side.

The Japanese Defense Ministry also expressed concern about China's activity in the South China and East China Seas.

