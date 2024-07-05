Kazakhstan and Pakistan to join their peacekeeping forces

5 July 2024 20:46 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has published a draft decision on signing a memorandum between the governments of Kazakhstan and Pakistan, Azernews reports.

According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, the memorandum will create a legal basis for the joint participation of the armed forces of Kazakhstan and Pakistan in UN peacekeeping operations.

According to the draft document, the deployment period of the joint peacekeeping unit will be determined by the relevant UN bodies for each specific mission.

The organizational structure and staffing of the joint unit will be determined in a technical agreement concluded for a specific UN mission.

