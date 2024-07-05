France bans gatherings in New Caledonia amidst election run-off

5 July 2024 17:14 (UTC+04:00)

France has banned public gatherings during the second round of parliamentary elections in New Caledonia.

Citing the French media, Azernews informs that this was stated in the information distributed by the High Commissioner of the territory on social networks.

According to the information, public gatherings are prohibited from July 6 at 06:00 to July 8 at 20:00.

In addition, the curfew, the ban on the carrying of weapons, and the sale of alcoholic beverages in the region will be extended until July 15.

The measures were carried out against the background of protests that took place in the region in May and June.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz