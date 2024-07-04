Turkiye sets standard with its innovative defense industry

4 July 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

Estonia, which has ordered 100 YÖRÜK 4X4 vehicles and expects delivery within a year, has become the 6th country and the 3rd NATO member to choose this vehicle. Estonian President Alar Karis praised Turkiye's extensive experience in modern warfare, highlighting its direct impact on the development of armored vehicles and military equipment. He emphasized Turkiye's role as a pioneer and exemplary model in the defense industry, stating:

"Turkiye is a role model with its innovative and skilled defense industry."

President Karis visited Nurol Makina, one of Turkiye's leading manufacturers of armored vehicles, accompanied by his delegation. They were welcomed by Presidential Defense Industry Vice President Mustafa Murat Şeker, Nurol Holding Deputy Chairman of the Board Oğuz Çarmıklı, Nurol Holding Board Member Gürol Çarmıklı, and Nurol Makina General Manager Engin Aykol. The visit included a tour of the facilities and an inspection of the YÖRÜK 4X4 vehicles tailored for Estonia.

President Karis expressed confidence in Nurol Makina's ability to meet global defense needs with high-quality products and efficient delivery times, crucial amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the region.

Engin Aykol, General Manager of Nurol Makina, affirmed their pride in hosting the Estonian delegation. He emphasized Nurol Makina's global presence, supplying over 1700 vehicles to more than 20 countries, including NATO members, due to their exceptional performance and cost-effectiveness.

The contract between Nurol Makina and the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (ECDI), signed on October 18, 2023, marks the first export of the YÖRÜK 4X4 Extended Wheelbase (NMS 4X4 EWB) configuration to Estonia. This version offers enhanced space and versatility to accommodate various operational needs, maintaining advanced armored protection.

Nurol Makina is set to deliver the YÖRÜK 4X4 vehicles within a year, tailored to the specific requirements of the Estonian armed forces, equipped with mission-specific gear from Estonia's defense inventory.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz