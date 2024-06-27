South Korea imposes sanctions on Russian and DPRK affiliates

27 June 2024 22:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Republic of Korea has decided to impose sanctions against five organizations, four ships and eight individuals due to the ongoing arms trade between the Russian Federation and the DPRK, Azernews reports.

The ministry noted that the strengthening of military and economic cooperation between the Russian Federation and the DPRK as a result of the conclusion of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement poses a threat to the interests of the national security of the Republic of Korea.

"Therefore, it was decided to impose sanctions on July 1 against five organizations, four ships and eight individuals from Russia, North Korea and third countries in connection with illegal actions related to the transportation of weapons between Russia and the North, oil supplies and the development of nuclear weapons and missiles," the statement said.

The five organizations included Transmorflot (Russia), M Leasing (Russia), IBEX Shipping (Cyprus), Euromarket (South Ossetia) and the DPRK Missile Control. All four vessels are named Russian: Patriot, Neptun, Bella, Bogatyr. Eight individuals are citizens of the DPRK.

