Turkish Airlines awarded "Most Sustainable Flag Carrier Airline"

28 June 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish Airlines (THY) has once again been recognised as the "Most Sustainable Flag Carrier Airline" by World Finance, a renowned institution in the international finance sector.

In a statement from THY Press Consultancy, the airline expressed pride in achieving this prestigious accolade for three consecutive years.

Amid the challenges posed by the climate crisis to the aviation industry, THY stands out for its commitment to providing sustainable travel experiences. This commitment includes initiatives such as their voluntary carbon balancing platform "CO2mission," the adoption of "Sustainable Aviation Fuel" (SAF), the implementation of in-flight sustainable products, and efficient waste management practices.

"We are dedicated to integrating sustainable practices across all facets of our operations," stated Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat, Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee of THY, expressing his satisfaction with the award.

Bolat underscored the significance of this recognition, affirming THY's steadfast commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship:

"At Turkish Airlines, our strategic objective is to rank among the top 3 airlines globally in digitalization. Aligned with our pledge to achieve Carbon Neutrality by 2050, we commenced the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in 2022 to combat climate change. In 2023, we expanded SAF utilisation to include new flight routes. Looking ahead, we remain steadfast in expanding our flight network and embedding sustainable practices throughout all our operations."

Since 2008, THY has implemented over 100 projects aimed at reducing its carbon footprint, achieving notable success in enhancing fuel efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions in 2023.

The World Finance Sustainability Awards hold high esteem in the global financial and business sectors, honouring organisations that demonstrate excellence in environmental, economic, and social practices.

World Finance has been evaluating and commending leading institutions across various sectors since 2008, aiming to identify exemplary leaders on a global scale.

---

