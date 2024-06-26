Euro-2024: Turkish national team to face Czech Republic

26 June 2024 12:53 (UTC+04:00)

The group stage of the European Football Championship organized in Germany will be concluded today.

Azernews reports that 4 games will be played in groups E and F.

In group E, the Romanian national team will face Slovakia, and the Belgian national team will face Ukraine. After the first two rounds, all four teams have 3 points each. Therefore, all the questions in this group will be clarified in the last round.

In group F, the Turkish team will challenge the Czech Republic, and the Portuguese team will challenge Georgia. Currently, Portugal is the group leader with 6 points and has qualified for the 1/8 finals. Turkey is second with 3 points. 1 point will be enough for "Moon Stars" to leave the group. The other two teams have 1 point and their chances to qualify for the playoffs continue.

It should be noted that previously the national teams of Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Austria, France, the Netherlands, England and Denmark qualified for the 1/8 finals.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz