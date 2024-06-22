Kyrgyzstan, WB and Swiss experts bring up Kambarata HPP-1 project

22 June 2024 21:18 (UTC+04:00)

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Avazbek Atakhanov, discussed the update of the feasibility study for the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant with consultants from the "AFRY Switzerland Ltd." Swiss company and experts from the World Bank (WB), Azernews reports.

The meeting occurred in Bishkek, as reported by the Kyrgyz Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Representatives from the WB shared details about the upcoming updates to the feasibility study for the Kambarata-1 HPP, including the timeline for the project.

Atakhanov stated his belief that the successful execution of this big investment endeavor in Central Asia would be a substantial stride towards achieving sustainable and harmonious regional progress.

The participants agreed to actively collaborate to achieve their common goals in the implementation of the hydropower plant construction project.

To note, the Kambrata-1 on the Naryn river is the largest hydroelectric project in Kyrgyzstan and is expected to become one of Central Asia's largest hydropower ventures. Once completed, the HPP will have a capacity of 1,860 MW and will produce 5.6 billion kWh of electricity per year. Preliminary estimates indicate that the dam will be 256 meters high and that the reservoir will hold more than 5.4 billion cubic meters of water.

