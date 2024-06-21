Tokayev approves increase in volume of TV programs in Kazakh language to 60%

21 June 2024 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the law on mass media, which provides for an increase in the volume of television and radio programs in the Kazakh language from the current 50 to 60 percent by 2027, Azernews reports.

According to the document, similarly, the volume of "domestic TV programs and musical works by Kazakhstani authors (performers and domestic radio programs)" will be increased in a weekly volume from 2025 to 55%, from 2027 to 60%.

The law also provides for a reduction from 20% to 10% of the volume of retransmission of foreign television and radio programs on Kazakh television and radio channels, the introduction of a new, broader concept of "mass media", which includes not only the media, but also Internet resources.

In addition, the document shortened the period for considering media requests from 7 to 5 working days, which will allow journalists "to receive the necessary information as soon as possible, thereby maintaining the relevance of the information agenda."

---

