Ancelotti announces Real Madrid's withdrawal from 2025 Club World Cup

11 June 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti reveals his club Real Madrid won’t participate in the 2025 Club World Cup: "FIFA can forget about it ", Azernews reports citing to One Football.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti says the La Liga giants and fresh Champions League winners will refuse to participate in the Club’s World Cup that will take place in the USA next year.

“FIFA can forget about it,” the Italian tactician told Il Giornale on Monday.

“The club and the footballers won’t participate in that tournament. One Real Madrid game is worth 20m, and FIFA wants to give us that sum for the entire tournament. No way. Like us, other clubs will refuse the invitation.”

Ancelotti has become the most successful Champions League coach, winning the trophy five times, three times with Madrid and twice with Milan.

He had also won the European Cup twice as a footballer, always with the Rossoneri.

Ancelotti has recently signed a contract extension with Real Madrid until June 2026.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz