Ankara, Beijing mull to tackle Mid-East crisis through strengthening coop

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized the need to accelerate efforts towards a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue, calling for cooperation with Turkiye.

Wang stated, "The two countries should strengthen cooperation, oppose all forms of hegemony and power politics, and elevate global governance to a fair level."

Key points from Wang's statements are as follows:

"The two countries (China and Turkiye) should strengthen cooperation, oppose all forms of hegemony and power politics, and elevate global governance to a fair level."

"By enhancing coordination between China and Turkiye, efforts should be made to accelerate the achievement of a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue."

"An immediate ceasefire should be reached in Gaza. The way out of the Palestinian issue is a two-state solution. China and Turkiye support Palestine's membership in the UN."

