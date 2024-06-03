Uzbekistan and South Korea discuss cooperation in various fields

3 June 2024 22:39 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

On May 30-31 of this year, the delegation of Uzbekistan, headed by Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov, made a working visit to the Republic of Korea, Azernews reports.

According to the information, the 12th meeting of the Intergovernmental Joint Committee on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Uzbekistan and Korea was held during the visit.

It is reported that key aspects of cooperation in the fields of energy, information and communication technologies, infrastructure and other areas were discussed.

Further steps to deepen bilateral cooperation were identified, as recorded in the Minutes of the meeting.

Meetings were also held with the Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea, the heads of Eximbank and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), as well as with the leadership of a number of leading Korean companies such as KIA Corporation, Samsung, Lotte Chemicals and others.

