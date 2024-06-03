Toyota and Lexus recall 100 thousand cars due to dangerous malfunction detected

3 June 2024 22:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Toyota in the USA is recalling 102 thousand Tundra pickups and Lexus LX SUVs with V6 engines due to the danger of their sudden stop, Azernews reports.

The problem concerns the 3.4 twin-turbocharged engines, which were not cleaned of residues formed during machining during production.

Foreign debris can cause engine detonation, uneven operation and loss of power, as well as the inability to start.

If this happens, an accident is possible, although the automaker did not provide data on accidents that occurred for this reason. Cars manufactured in 2022 and 2023 were recalled.

The manufacturer will contact the owners of potentially problematic machines starting in July 2024.

---

