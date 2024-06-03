UAE and China intend to expand cooperation in the field of nuclear energy

3 June 2024 20:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The United Arab Emirates and China are ready to expand cooperation in the field of nuclear energy and intend to consider the possibility of joint construction of nuclear power plants, Azernews reports.

"Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expand cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy, as it plays a vital role in promoting sustainable development, ensuring energy security and protecting the environment," the document says.

"The parties confirmed their intention to discuss ways to implement joint projects, including the construction of nuclear power plants, as well as to intensify research, development and exchange of experience in the field of peaceful nuclear technologies."

The two leaders also agreed to expand cooperation in the field of hydrocarbon production and energy production from renewable sources.

The statement notes that the UAE and China will continue to "encourage and support companies from the two countries to improve coordination" in production processes such as exploration, production, refining and transportation of oil and gas in sustainable ways.

