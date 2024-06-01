Uzbekistan unveils commercial bank capital volume for Q1 2024

1 June 2024 22:42 (UTC+04:00)

The capital volume of Uzbekistan's commercial banks amounted to 395.3 trillion soums ($31.1 billion) from January through April 2024, Azernews reports.

According to the data from Uzbekistan's Central Bank, this indicator has increased by 21.7 percent year-on-year (324.6 trillion soums, or $25.5 billion in January–April 2023).

The capital of state-owned banks in Uzbekistan accounted for 255.4 trillion soums ($20.1 billion) during this period, which is 2 percent more than the same period the previous year (250.4 trillion soums, or $19.7 billion in January–April 2023).

At the same time, the other banks' capital reached 139.8 trillion soums ($11 billion). This figure shows 88.4 percent growth year-on-year (74.2 trillion soums, or $5.8 billion in January–April 2023).

Meanwhile, the volume of non-performing loans in Uzbekistan's banks amounted to 21.6 trillion soums ($1.7 billion) as of April 1. The loan portfolio of banks amounted to 478.2 trillion soums ($37.7 billion). Problem loans accounted for 4.5 percent of banks' total loan portfolios.

Problem loans in state-owned banks reached 16.9 trillion soums ($1.3 billion), while non-state banks’ non-performing loans amounted to 4.6 trillion soums ($362.8 million).