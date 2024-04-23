S. Korea, U.S. hold consultations on nuclear energy, nonproliferation

23 April 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

South Korea and the United States held consultations to discuss bilateral cooperation in nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation, the foreign ministry said Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing Yoonhap.

At the meeting held in Seoul the previous day, Kweon Ki-hwan, the deputy foreign minister for multilateral and global affairs, and Jill Hruby, under secretary for nuclear security of the U.S. Department of Energy, stressed that nuclear cooperation is an "important pillar" of the South Korea-U.S. alliance.

They also agreed to bolster ties in the supply of nuclear fuel, management of spent nuclear fuel and joint research on nuclear nonproliferation, according to the ministry.

---

