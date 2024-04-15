Britain launches self-driving cars project

15 April 2024 21:05 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A new project has been launched to ensure the safe introduction of driverless car technology in the UK, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The goal of the Massdrive project is to develop certification methods for unmanned vehicles. The initiative was put forward by scientists and experts led by the University of Surrey.

Last November, the government announced plans to adopt a new law to introduce "automatic" driving in the UK. According to the plan, self-driving cars will have to pass safety tests.

Massdrive is a partnership between the University of Surrey, the University of the West of England and the University of Bristol, funded by Innovate UK.



