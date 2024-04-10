Georgia’s Black Sea city Batumi among European Best Destinations’ 2024 “trendiest” list

10 April 2024 21:59 (UTC+04:00)

Georgia’s Black Sea city of Batumi has been selected among the “trendiest” visitor locations of this year of European Best Destinations - website dedicated to travel and culture across the continent, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Over one million travellers from 172 countries were surveyed about their selections for the best destinations, city breaks, nature getaways, sunny holidays, cultural and gastronomic holidays in Europe for the list.

The website then revealed the 20 most-voted-for locations out of 500 destinations, with Batumi included in the final selection along the likes of Marbella in Spain, Geneva in Switzerland and Thassos in Greece.

Forget Barcelona and Berlin, Batumi is so much more surprising, more exciting, more affordable and more exotic” - the article noted about the western Georgian city, which is also described as an “extraordinary destination” that “offers the best of Europe” with affordable prices and well-preserved authenticity.

The article highlights the “remarkable” green natural environment of the city, its diverse cultural and religious heritage and a mix of beautiful scenery and ancient cultural monuments.

The piece also notes the modern Batumi has turned into a cultural hub hosting major events, international artists, exhibitions and sports competitions.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz