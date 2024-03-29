Turkish Airlines resumes flights to Libya after 10-year hiatus

29 March 2024 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Turkish Airlines has resumed its flights to Libya after a 10-year hiatus due to the security situation, Azernews reports, citing the Libyan information portal Al Wasat.

According to the portal, the airline's first plane landed at the Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli. The Minister of Transport of the Government of National Unity of Libya, Mohammed al-Shaabi, speaking at a ceremony on this occasion, said that the resumption of flights by Turkish Airlines is "an encouraging step for other international airlines."

According to Al Wasat, the Turkish company also intends to resume flights to other Libyan cities - Misrata and Benghazi.

