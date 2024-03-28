Le Pen accuses French government of fraud

28 March 2024 18:33 (UTC+04:00)

The leader of the right-wing "National Union" political party in the French parliament, Marine Le Pen, said that the French government intends to "go into the pockets" of the country's citizens in order to reduce the budget deficit, Azernews reports.

She wrote about this on her account on the "X" social network while commenting on the expected social security reform for the unemployed.

According to him, the unemployment reform in France is a fraud.

The politician added that the system already works well, so there is no need for reforms.

---

