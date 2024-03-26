Kazakhstan, Cyprus sign MoU to establish direct flights

26 March 2024 23:54 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakhstan and Cyprus have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish direct flights, Azernews reports.

The document was signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleou, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus, Constantinos Kombos.

The memorandum of understanding authorizes each party's designated carriers to conduct up to seven flights each week. Multiple carrier assignments on either side are also available.

In accordance with the memorandum, Kazakhstan's airlines have the right to operate flights to cities in the territory of the Republic of Cyprus - Larnaca and Paphos while Cypriot airlines to cities in the territory of Kazakhstan - Astana and Almaty.

As the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan noted, the memorandum of understanding will strengthen economic, business, and tourism cooperation between the two countries.

As Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said late last year, Cyprus intends to open an embassy in Astana, Kazakhstan, in 2024 to enhance bilateral cooperation.

---

