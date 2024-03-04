Average IQ level in Uzbekistan is at 94 - International IQ Registry

4 March 2024 23:55 (UTC+04:00)

As of January 1, 2024, average level of IQ in Uzbekistan was 94.81. The republic ranked 80th out of 115 countries in the world rankings by average IQ, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

According to the International IQ registry, Uzbekistan is positioned in the rankings between Iraq and Ukraine. The statistical landscape for Central Asian countries is as follows:

- Kazakhstan holds the 64th position with an average IQ of 97.26;

- Uzbekistan is at the 80th position with an average IQ of 94.81;

- Kyrgyzstan ranks 89th with an average IQ of 93.46;

- Tajikistan is 97th with an average IQ of 93.17;

- Turkmenistan has not been included in the list due to a lack of data.

The leaderboard of the rankings is dominated by South Korea, China, and Japan.

