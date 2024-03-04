250,000-years-old stone tools found in Israel

4 March 2024 19:05 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Stone tools dating back about 250,000 years ago were discovered near the city of Sakhnin, which is located in the Galilee region of northern Israel, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

According to the Israel Antiquities Authority, the remains of flint found in the area indicate that it was used to destroy and process stone tools during the Middle Paleolithic period. Archaeologists say that metal and ceramics were not used at that time, stone tools were widespread, and flint was used as a cutting tool, as well as for digging soil and other work.

The article says that these findings are of great historical importance. Thus, they will open up new opportunities for obtaining detailed information about a time when information was scarce, and for studying human evolution over millennia.

According to the researchers, the next task is to study the daily life of the Neanderthals (Paleolithic people) who inhabited this place. By studying their living conditions, social structures, and migrations, archaeologists will try to understand the overall picture of life in the Middle Paleolithic.

