Finland votes in tight presidential election amid 'hybrid operation' claims

28 January 2024 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

Voting begins in Finland Sunday morning, with citizens able to cast their ballot for one of nine candidates aspiring to be the Nordic nation's 13th president, Azernews reports citing Euronews.

Advance voting started earlier this month, and the country's election commission reports that more than 1.8 million people, or 44% of eligible voters, made their choice ahead of Sunday's main vote.

The two leading contenders, Alex Stubb from the right-wing National Coalition Party and Green politician Pekka Haavisto, both have a wealth of foreign policy experience - an important qualification for the role which is largely ceremonial, but retains a constitutional lead on foreign affairs outside of the EU; with the office holder also commander-in-chief of the Finnish military.

