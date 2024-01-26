Venezuela, Guyana express readiness to engage in dialogue to resolve territorial dispute

26 January 2024 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

The foreign ministers of Venezuela and Guyana have confirmed, at a meeting in the Brazilian capital, Brasilia, their readiness to engage in a dialogue to resolve the neighboring South American countries’ longstanding territorial dispute, the G1 news portal reported, citing statements by the top diplomats, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"We give our assurances to the Venezuelan side that Guyana affirms its intention to peacefully address Venezuela’s territorial claims," Guyanese Foreign Minister Hugh Todd said following the meeting, which was mediated by his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira.

In turn, Venezuela’s top diplomat, Yvan Gil Pinto, said: "Venezuela and the government of [President] Nicolas Maduro are ready to look for alternative ways that could enable us to come to a mutually acceptable agreement." He described direct, face-to-face negotiations as the only way toward finding a peaceful and harmonious solution to the disputed region of Guyana Essequibo. "We underlined the importance of preventing any foreign interference in the dispute and the need to consider Guyana’s position and actions regarding the non-demarcated maritime zone in order to ensure the compliance of conditions coordinated by our countries decades ago," Gil said. He also expressed his satisfaction with the talks he held with his Guyanese counterpart, adding that "he is expecting much from future discussions."

The two countries also established a joint high-level commission to work toward resolving their territorial dispute, Venezolana de Television reported. The meeting between the two foreign ministers, which was initiated by Brazil’s Vieira, was hosted by the Brazilian Foreign Ministry.