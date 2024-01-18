Landslide in Philippines kills seven people

18 January 2024 19:14 (UTC+04:00)

At least seven people were killed and two injured due to a landslide caused by heavy rains on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, Azernews reports, citing News Line Philippines.

As a result of a landslide caused by heavy rains at about 12 o'clock local time on Thursday, a landslide in the mining area in the city of Moncayo in Davao de Oro province killed at least seven people, including children. Two more people were injured, and there are missing people.

Local authorities report that search and rescue operations have been temporarily suspended due to the ongoing rains. They were caused by a sudden change in wind direction and the northwest monsoon.

---

