Microsoft may become the most expensive company in the USA

7 January 2024 19:35 (UTC+04:00)

Microsoft Corporation is close to regaining the title of the most expensive company in the United States, Azernews reports.

To do this, it only needs to surpass Apple, whose capitalization is estimated at $2.83 trillion. Microsoft's market value is $2.73 trillion.

The increase in the value of Microsoft shares is due to an increase in corporate expenses on a global scale, which, in turn, contributes to the development of the Azure cloud computing business. Success in this area is also associated with the growing popularity and application of artificial intelligence (AI).

AI technologies have helped Microsoft outperform one of its main competitors, Google (a subsidiary of Alphabet), in the field of artificial intelligence. Over the last period, Microsoft shares have risen by 57%, while Apple shares have risen by 47%.

