N. Korea fires artillery shells from western coast for 2nd day

6 January 2024 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

North Korea fired some 60 artillery shells into waters off its western coast Saturday, South Korea's military said, conducting live-fire drills near the tensely guarded western border for the second consecutive day, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the artillery firings in the North's southwestern coastal areas for an hour from 4 p.m.

On Friday, the North fired some 200 artillery shells near two South Korean western border islands of Yeonpyeong and Baengnyeong, prompting islanders to take shelter and the South Korean military to stage live-fire drills in response.

